Juvenile shot in Rockford Saturday, Police asking you to avoid the area

  • Updated
Rockford Police Department RPD Generic

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police said in a tweet Saturday night they are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of School St. 

A juvenile male was shot one time, his injuries are not life threatening. 

Officers are asking you to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, we’ll continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

 

