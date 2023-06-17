Juvenile shot in Rockford Saturday, Police asking you to avoid the area

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police said in a tweet Saturday night they are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of School St.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of School St. A juvenile male was shot one time, his injuries are not life threatening. Please avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 18, 2023
