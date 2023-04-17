Juvenile dead after UTV rollover accident in rural Stockton

STOCKTON — A juvenile has died following a UTV rollover accident involving another juvenile in rural Stockton on Saturday.
On April 15 around 4:16 p.m., Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area of 3004 South Fairway Road for a UTV accident where a juvenile was trapped.
When Deputies arrived on the scene, they found out that a UTV being operated by a juvenile with another juvenile passenger on private property had rolled over after hitting a tree stump.
Both juveniles were thrown from the UTV and the operator was pinned underneath.
The operator was taken to FHN Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries and was later pronounced dead due to those injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.