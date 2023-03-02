Justice Department pushes back on Trump's sweeping claims of presidential immunity for January 6 speech

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Kenosha and Lake
Counties.

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Rock, Winnebago and Green
Counties.



.Rivers continue to increase from rainfall earlier this week as well
as continued snow melt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued later this afternoon or this
evening.late tonight at 1215 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.2 feet on 04/04/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.16  11 am 3/02  4.8  4.2  3.8  3.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.18  8 am 3/02         0.55       5.20  12 pm 3/02


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. At 9.0 feet,
Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river may crest near 12 feet late tomorrow.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated. At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened
along Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Justice Department pushes back on Trump's sweeping claims of presidential immunity for January 6 speech

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice Department pushes back on Trump's sweeping claims of presidential immunity for January 6 speech

The Justice Department on Thursday pushed back on former President Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department on Thursday urged an appeals court to reject sweeping claims of presidential immunity put forward by former President Donald Trump in the civil litigation surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

The department told the appeals court -- which is considering several private lawsuits brought against Trump for his conduct in the lead-up to the attack on the Capitol -- that a president can't be absolutely immune for speech on a matter of public concern if the speech is found to have incited violence.

"No part of a president's official responsibilities includes the incitement of imminent private violence," the Justice Department said in a friend-of-a-court brief that the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals asked the government to file.

Thursday's brief marks the first time the department has confronted directly the question of Trump's civil immunity for his conduct related to January 6. The lawsuits were brought by Democratic members of the House and Capitol Police officers.

A 1982 ruling from the US Supreme Court established that presidents are absolutely immune from civil damages arising from their official acts as president -- but when presidential speech amounts to an official act is still a murky question for the courts.

The new filing stressed how difficult the legal disputes around the presidential immunity are, with the Justice Department telling the DC Circuit that in "all contexts, questions of presidential immunity must be approached with the greatest sensitivity to the unremitting demands of the Presidency."

The Justice Department did caution the court against using the January 6 civil cases as a vehicle to draw firm lines on whether president can face liability for speech related to electoral or political concerns. Instead, the department asked the DC Circuit to issue a "narrow" ruling, focused solely on the assertion by Trump's attorneys that he should be immune to civil lawsuits for presidential speech even if that speech incited violence.

The January 6 civil cases are currently at a phase where courts are weighing questions about the legal strength of the claims against Trump, and those courts are not yet considering the factual merits of the allegations against the former president. A district court judge previously denied a Trump motion to dismiss the case, finding that the former president was not absolutely immune from the civil January 6 lawsuit.

The DC Circuit is now considering a Trump request to reverse that ruling. After hearing arguments on the matter last year, the appeals court invited the Justice Department to weigh in.

"The United States here expresses no view on the district court's conclusion that plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that President Trump's January 6 speech incited the subsequent attack on the Capitol," the DOJ said in its brief. "But because actual incitement would be unprotected by absolute immunity even if it came in the context of a speech on matters of public concern, this Court should reject the categorical argument President Trump pressed below and renews on appeal."

Whether Trump can face certain civil lawsuits for his conduct while in the White House has been tricky ground for the Justice Department to navigate.

The Justice Department, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, came under fire from the left when it held onto the department's Trump-era position that Trump could not be sued personally for allegedly defaming a woman who accused him of sexual assault. The courts are still considering the question, but if it sides with DOJ, that would force the dismissal of the case, brought by E. Jean Carroll.

In the January 6 civil cases, the department is seeking to take a very precise stance for why Trump could potentially be held liable in the civil lawsuits for his January 6-related conduct.

It is asking the DC Circuit to not issue any ruling that would attempt "to comprehensively define the boundaries of the president's immunity for his speech on matters of public concern -- including when and how to draw a line between the president's official and electoral speech."

The Justice Department emphasized it was not weighing in on any potential criminal liability.

In the brief, the department said in a footnote that it "does not express any view regarding the potential criminal liability of any person for the events of January 6, 2021, or acts connected with those events."

A special counsel is leading a federal criminal investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you