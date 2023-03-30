Jury convicts man in 2021 sexual assault case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A man was found guilty on Tuesday of sexually abusing a Rockford woman after following her to her garage back in 2021.
On March 28, a jury convicted 57-year-old Kenneth D. Dandridge of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Attempted Criminal Sexual Assault.
A sentencing hearing will be held on May 31 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom A before the Honorable Judge Joseph McGraw.
During the evening of July 9, 2021, a 60-year-old woman was out at a bar and drove herself home.
She was unaware that the Dandridge followed her home as she left the bar and parked his car across the street before sneaking up on her as she parked in her detached garage.
The defendant aggressively attacked the woman and forcibly grabbed her breasts, causing injuries.
The woman screamed, fought back, and the defendant ran away.
A neighbor's surveillance system captured video footage of the man approaching and sneaking around the corner to the victim's house and audio of the attack.
The video was released to the public, which resulted in Dandridge being identified as a suspect.
The 60-year-old woman later positively identified Dandridge as the man who attacked her in her garage.
Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Attempted Criminal Sexual Assault are both punishable by 3 to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.