Junior's Place in Freeport creating food from the heart and soul

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Junior's Place, a Black-owned restaurant in the Stateline, is combining food, family, and culture.
Junior's Place is filled with food from the heart and soul.
"I have been in freeport since June of 2018 is when I opened this business 800 square foot building. I had a vision I had a dream and took off," Owner, Billy Adams Jr. said.
Junior started his business from the ground up and now it's taking off.
"We was open over four years, never heard about Junior's Place. So we moved to this location with our contracts. And then with the business that we get here, our sales have doubled," Junior said.
While business is booming, Junior said it wouldn't be possible without the customers.
"You know, when you're going out, especially to a food establishment, people want to get the service that they pay for. So I care about the quality of food that I'm putting out, not only do I care about the quality of food, I care about my customers," Junior said.
Menu items like the deep-fried Italian beef, philly cheese fries, and baked macaroni and cheese keeps customers back for more.
"Me, Junior and Maria all took time out to create the menu to fit the city of Freeport," Manager, Michael Johnson said.
"A lot of my stuff is homemade." Junior said. "So that's what sets me apart from a lot of the other local restaurants,"
When Junior isn't working behind the counter, he's looking for ways to help his staff and community.
"I want to be that role model, or that example, to the next African American, I want to make a way for them," Junior said.
"It really helps you see your dreams; you know seeing someone from your community be successful and he really got a lot of connections so people that come here he helps you get connected too," Employee, Marqwan Monroe said.
Junior does see another path in his future.
"I want to make a way here for other people. But then I believe there's something else on the other side for me," Junior said.
Whether that's a food truck business, or making it to the local fairs. His staff and customers will always be grateful for Junior's Place.
"I am proud to be a part of one the Black-owned restaurants in Freeport," Johnson said.
"We need his ability to cook for us and serve us an excellent hot meal I mean the macaroni and cheese is off the chain," Customer, Cecelia Stacy said.
Junior's Place is located in Freeport, IL at 1521 South West Avenue.