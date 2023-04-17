Junior League of Rockford installs first Little Free Library through Literacy Leaders project

ROCKFORD — On April 15, the Junior League of Rockford (JLR) welcomed their first Little Free Library through their Literacy Leaders project.
As part of the project, JLR members worked with local Boy Scout Troop #6222 members Derek and Spencer Paterson, to build two little free libraries.
Once it was built, JLR members painted and prepared them for installation, including donated books to fill the libraries with.
“Our Little Free Library doesn’t just belong to us, it belongs to the whole city,” says Danica Keeton, President, of the Junior League of Rockford. “We hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection, and a whole lot more books to our community.”
This book-sharing box will help to increase book access, bring people together, and give free books to those in the community.
The library is located at the Junior League of Rockford Headquarters at 4118 Pinecrest in Rockford is the first of two to be installed.
The small, front-yard book exchanges number more than 150,000 around the world in over 100 counties, from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan.