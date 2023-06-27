July 4 gas prices projected to be $1.30 less per gallon than in 2022

According to GasBuddy, it will be much more affordable to fuel up during this year's Independence Day.
Gas prices on July 4 are forecasted to be over $1.30 per gallon less than they were in 2022, with the national average estimated to be $3.49.
In 2022, the national average price of gas around this time surged to over $5 per gallon, with some stations even seeing prices over $7.
“Much of Covid's revenge travel is behind us, and thus far this summer, demand for gasoline has been softer than last year, helping to ease the pressure on gas prices. Coupled with an economic slowdown and rising interest rates, Americans are feeling a bit more sluggish about hitting the road again this summer, leading to the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“We may continue to see average prices moderate, especially closer to Labor Day, barring hurricanes or other unexpected refinery outages, with steeper price drops coming after summer. But for now, it’s still not a bad time to get outside and hit the road this summer with far lower prices in every state compared to last year.”
According to a 2023 summer travel survey, GasBuddy found that 36% of drivers intend to take a road trip over Independence Day weekend, which is up 9% from 2022.
Amidst global economic uncertainty, prices at the pump for the rest of the summer are projected to remain in the $3.50 to $4 per gallon range.