Judge places $5 million bond on Antonio Monroe; accused of kidnapping, murdering Destiny Huggins

UPDATE: Judge Scott R. Paccagnini has placed a bond of $5 million cash for Monroe.

Antonio Monroe has an attorney, but they were not in court on Tuesday. For now, a Public Defender will be appointed.

Monroe was also a person of interest in a death investigation in Schaumburg involving Natalie Negray, a woman who died on July 5.

Monroe allegedly had stolen the woman's car before driving to Rockford.

The next court date will be August 15 at 9:00 a.m.

Antonio Monroe, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 10 year-old Destiny Huggins is now behind bars and will go before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Monroe was booked into the Winnebago County Jail Monday night after spending a few days in the hospital for an unrelated issue.

After police found Huggins unresponsive near the 1200 block of 9th Avenue, they quickly established a perimeter. Monroe would later be located with the help of a Rockford K-9 Unit.

Monroe is expected appear before a judge Tuesday at 1:30 P.M. for his first court appearance.

UPDATE: Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd informed 13 WREX Sunday evening additional details about the case.

According to Redd, the victim's 6-year-old sister came home to tell her mother that her older sister had been kidnapped while they were playing outside.

The 10-year-old girl was found nearby, unresponsive and rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Rockford Police rushed to the scene and found the alleged suspect nearby with the assistance of a K-9 officer.

The suspect has been identified as Antonio Monroe, a registered sex offender, who is currently hospitalized and when released will be processed through the Winnebago County Jail. He was originally registered as Sex Offender for another incident out of Peoria in 2010.

Mayor Tom McNamara urged the community to wrap their arms around the family and first responders who responded to the scene, and allow them to grieve as long as necessary.

UPDATE: Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd will address the community at a press conference Sunday evening.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Saturday evening, Rockford Police informed 13 WREX a death investigation involving a child was underway on the 1200 Block of 9th Avenue.

Rockford Police communicated through Twitter that the child's death was being investigated as a murder and a person of interest in the case was being questioned by detectives.

A GoFundMe webpage has been set up for the child and her family. As of 1:45 p.m. CST on July 11, the total donations are $15,120.

