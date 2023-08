ROCKFORD, Ill. — East High School student and football player Mason Hada's alleged killer, Deahri Steele, was in court Thursday in front of Judge Philip J. Nicolosi at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

Steele is faces multiple charges including aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

The 402 hearing is set for the September 19 where the judge will learn about the preliminary details of the case.