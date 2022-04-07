Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first black woman to sit on nations highest court

ROCKFORD (WREX) — History was made today as the United States senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first black woman to sit on the nation's highest court.
So many women across the country were elated as Vice President Harris spoke confirming the 53-47 vote.
Judge Brown Jackson faced challenges that many African American women face in roles of leadership.
NIU’S Dean of the College of law Cassandra Hill says she too faced many challenges as an African American female attorney.
"Because we know there are plenty of talented women, black women, who have not reached the heights in their careers that they should have given their background, and we know a lot of that is due to gender and racial discrimination,” Hill said.
Hill says this moment in history is long overdue. She hopes it will continue to inspire young black girls to know that they can achieve anything.
"Little black and brown girls all over the world to have the audacity to dream big right,” Hill said. “They too, can see themselves in her, and know they can be a lawyer, they can be a judge. They can even be vice president, or president of the United States."