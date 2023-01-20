Judge: Illinois assault weapon ban on hold as it goes through the court system

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — An Effingham County judge issues a restraining order on Illinois' assault weapons ban that it passed into law earlier this month.
The law prevented the sale of assault weapons in the state, and required people who already owned assault weapons to register their gun with the state by 2024. The law also made it illegal to buy, own or sell extended magazines.
After the law was passed, several sheriffs across the state said they would not enforce the law, including all five Stateline counties: Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, Ogle and Lee.
With the restraining order, the assault weapon ban won't be enforced until it goes through the court system.
Governor Pritzker voiced disappointment about the ban going on hold, “This decision is not surprising," Pritzker said. "Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts."
The next hearing for the case is February 1.