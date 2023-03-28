 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Josef's Steakhouse could be making a return under new ownership

  • 0
Josef's

ROCKFORD -- A former popular steak house and seafood restaurant could be reopening under new ownership.

According to documentation obtained by 13 WREX from the city of Rockford, Josef's could be making a return under new ownership.

City documents show a man named David Stern has applied for a liquor license and plans to reopen the restaurant.

The documents show the restaurant will offer similar items off the original menu.

As of right now there is not a timetable for when the restaurant will reopen.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you