Josef's Steakhouse could be making a return under new ownership

ROCKFORD -- A former popular steak house and seafood restaurant could be reopening under new ownership.
According to documentation obtained by 13 WREX from the city of Rockford, Josef's could be making a return under new ownership.
City documents show a man named David Stern has applied for a liquor license and plans to reopen the restaurant.
The documents show the restaurant will offer similar items off the original menu.
As of right now there is not a timetable for when the restaurant will reopen.