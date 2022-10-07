Jody Miller, 'Queen of the House' singer, dead at 80

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&