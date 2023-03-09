 Skip to main content
Job fair held for former Stellantis employees, "providing hope"

UAW

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A job fair was held specifically targeted toward Stellantis employees, and supplier employees, just over a week after the Belvidere Assembly Plant went idle. 

At the fair on March 9, former employees had the opportunity to meet with over 40 employers seeking those with specific skills pertaining to the assembly plant. 

"These aren't just entry level jobs, there's a lot of jobs that could utilize the skills that these workers already have," Associate Director of Workforce Development at Workforce Connection, Jessica Story said. 

Jobs from a wide array of backgrounds, including assembly, healthcare, and mechanical. 

Rock Valley College was at the event, helping employees obtain the option to return to school, or a training program. 

"I would hope that no one would lose hope, because there are a lot of open positions in this market, and a lot of great employers that have a lot of great employees," President of Workplace Staffing, Lesly Couper said. 

