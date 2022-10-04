 Skip to main content
Jo Daviess County State's Attorney challenges 'no cash bail' plan under Safe-T Act

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — Jo Daviess County State's Attorney Chris Allendorf released a statement saying that he plans to challenge the "No Cash Bail" plan under the Safe-T Act.

"I have filed suit to protect the residents of this county in the event that a temporary restraining order or other injunctive relief is granted in a consolidated suit," writes Allendorf.

"This was not a political decision. By filing suit in Jo Daviess County, if the implementation of these provisions is stayed by a court in a consolidated suit for any reason, that stay would likely apply to Jo Daviess County."

The entire announcement can be read below:

