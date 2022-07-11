Jo Daviess County resident pleads guilty to burglary in house of worship

JO DAVIESS COUNTY -- On Thursday, July 7, John Cook Jr. pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to Burglary of a House of Worship, which is categorized as a Class 1 Felony.
As a result of the guilty plea, Cook was sentenced by Judge John Hay to 5 and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
After the 5 and a half years sentence, Cook will serve one year of Mandatory Supervised Release.
The initial arrest was the result of a police response to a burglary call in progress at a church in Elizabeth, Illinois.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Deputies were able to arrest Cook at the scene.