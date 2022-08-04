Jo Daviess County experiencing telephone network outage

JO DAVIESS COUNTY — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office has been informed of a telephone network outage affecting both 911 and administrative phone lines.
911 calls are currently being rerouted to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
Should you need to contact the Sheriff's Office for non-emergency purposes, we encourage you to do so through the Galena Police Department administrative line, 815-777-2131.
Telephone service providers have been told of the issue and are currently working to restore phone services.