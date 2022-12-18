Jewish faith leaders speak out against anti-Semitism

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hanukkah kicked off on Sunday with the lighting of the first candle on the menorah. With anti-Semitism on the rise, local faith leaders are speaking out to make their voices heard during this year's holiday.
Rabbi Binah Wing says one of the best ways to address those who hold anti-Semitic beliefs is to better educate them on Judaism's beliefs and customs.
"The more you know about someone who you imagine as being 'the other,' the more you know about them, the less 'other' they seem," Rabbi Wing says. "In some ways, we think that's one way to lessen the effects of anti-Semitism."
Goldy Pekarsky, Executive Director for The Jewish Federation of Greater Rockford, agrees with Rabbi Wing, and shared her and her family's own personal experiences.
"My parents are both Holocaust survivors. They were from Poland and they met each other after the war, after they both lost all of their families except for one son who was on my mother's side," Pekarsky said. "I was born in a refugee camp in 1949, so it's very frightening for me to see what is happening right now."
Pekarsky continued to say,
"We have to be proud Jews. We have to not be afraid and hide. We have to speak up and say this is wrong and fight for everybody," Pekarsky says. "If people hate Jews, it doesn't take long for that to spread to other groups of people. It shows there is something wrong with our society."