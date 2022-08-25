 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeremiah Development's 'LOVE Rockford' event brings services to area veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremiah Development logo

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Jeremiah Development is holding a "LOVE Rockford" event on September 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

This Veterans Health Fair is a quarterly "one-stop shop" event brings needed services to downtown Rockford. 

Representatives from physical and mental health services, social services, and government agencies are on site to connect veterans from the Rockford area with agencies that can provide help.

Each of Jeremiah Development's events focuses on a specific population.

This 3rd LOVE Rockford event for this year centers around veterans with an offering of resources, food, clothes, giveaways, and more.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com