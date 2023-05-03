Jenny Craig nutrition, weight loss company to close after 40 years

After 40 years, weight loss and nutrition company Jenny Craig will close its doors, according to internal communications to employees reviewed by NBC News.
Jenny Craig corporate and salaried field employees' last day will be May 5 and hourly center employees' last day working was May 2.
The company said in an email sent to employees on Tuesday that it is closing "due to its inability to secure additional financing."
Employees tell NBC News that there was no indication of the company's downfall over the past few weeks, with job openings still being posted and employees receiving raises.
About 500 company-owned and franchised stores operated in the U.S. and Canada with more than 1,000 employees.
Jenny Craig was established in 1983 to help people lose weight.
The company soon became a household name and recruited celebrities like Kirstie Alley and Jason Alexander to endorse their products.
Jenny Craig is based in Carlsbad, California and was acquired by H.I.G. Capital, a private equity firm, in April 2019.
The company told employees in the termination letter that they will receive a "final paycheck, including your full compensation earned through your last day of work and all accrued, unused paid time off."