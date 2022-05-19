Jefferson seniors honored at military signing ceremony

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some students at Jefferson High School celebrated their choice to enlist in the military after graduation.
A special signing ceremony held Wednesday highlighted an annual opportunity for Jefferson students and staff to support their seniors who have enlisted or are beginning the enlisting process.
David Bardwell, a biology teacher at Jefferson High, hopes to expand this signing event across the entire school district in the future.
"I'd love to see this go district wide because we have a lot of kids in the district," Bardwell said.
"We produce a lot of great kids in this district as a teacher I see it I would like to see on a district level them do something like this for our kids."
Bardwell is a military veteran himself and the person who instigated this signing ceremony at Jefferson.