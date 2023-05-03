Jefferson High School holds special signing day for students enlisting into the military

ROCKFORD — Jefferson High School held a special signing day Wednesday for students enlisting into the military after gradating from high school.
The signing day was created seven years ago by biology teacher David Bardwell who wanted to see his son receive recognition for joining the military. He also wants the chance for parents to take a photo with their child just like the athletics signings that take place throughout the year.
There are 15 students that have joined the various military branches including, National Guard, Navy, Army, and Marine Corps.
Mr. Bardwell tells his students if they are interested in the military reach out to a recruiter to see how they can join.
"I always tell them if they're interested, talk to the reserve recruiter first because that's one weekend a month and a couple of weeks during the summer," said Bardwell. "They can get an idea of what they like and then if they don't like it after their couple year commitment they can get out."
One of the students joining the National Guard is Roberto Casas. He is currently deciding if he wants to go full time but is excited for the opportunities he will have during his first few years.
"I want to establish my life with a career and college and then do everything else that while serving my country," Casas said. "I'm glad that I get to go along with my friends, they are not only my friends but my brothers and sisters."