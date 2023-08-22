 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 117 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Jefferson Football entering new era with Cody Casazza at head coach

Cody Casazza

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Jefferson J-Hawks are getting ready for the 2023 season under some new leadership with first year head coach Cody Casazza taking the reins.

The Jefferson alum takes over for Jake Arnold after the former head coach went to Harlem as an assistant coach.

Casazza spent last season as the defensive coordinator for Rockford University, now he'll use that experience to take over a young Jefferson team.

"There's a culture you want to change and bring in," Casazza said. "The easy part is that we have great kids. The kids have bought in, they've worked hard. The coaching staff is working hard, a lot of former alumni there. They're bringing their own energy as well."

The players have felt like it's been a seamless transition to the new head coach.

"Players are adjusting to it," senior linemen Nick Scott. "Players are adjusting to it. Everything's been organized in the program."

The J-Hawks open up their season on the road to face Hononegah on Friday night. 

