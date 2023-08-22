Jefferson Football entering new era with Cody Casazza at head coach

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Jefferson J-Hawks are getting ready for the 2023 season under some new leadership with first year head coach Cody Casazza taking the reins.

The Jefferson alum takes over for Jake Arnold after the former head coach went to Harlem as an assistant coach.

Casazza spent last season as the defensive coordinator for Rockford University, now he'll use that experience to take over a young Jefferson team.

"There's a culture you want to change and bring in," Casazza said. "The easy part is that we have great kids. The kids have bought in, they've worked hard. The coaching staff is working hard, a lot of former alumni there. They're bringing their own energy as well."

The players have felt like it's been a seamless transition to the new head coach.

"Players are adjusting to it," senior linemen Nick Scott. "Players are adjusting to it. Everything's been organized in the program."

The J-Hawks open up their season on the road to face Hononegah on Friday night.