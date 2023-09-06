Jefferson and East could get new turf fields by next season

ROCKFORD — For years, Jefferson and East High Schools have practiced in far different conditions than they played in, but that could change in less than a year.

RPS 205 board members moved ahead a plan that would build new turf fields and a rubberized at each school. The improvements would cost around $3.5 million dollars and could be ready before school starts in 2024. RPS 205 Chief of Operations Michael Phillips says the next key is getting designs approved at October's board meeting. The funding will come from the district's reserve fund, which RPS 205 leaders say is well above their required amount to fund six months of operations.

Phillips clarified that the fields won't hold varsity games, but will hold practices and potentially junior varsity games. RPS 205 still plans to keep all varsity football games at Auburn's Wyeth Stadium and Guilford's Swanson Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Phillips says it's a chance to provide equal facilities for the schools and invest in students both in and out of the classroom.

"It's very important to us whether it's athletics, or fine arts or educational that we're providing top of the line facilities and we're continuing to invest in those facilities across the district," Phillips said.

The board also agreed for $2.5 million in improvements for Wyeth and Swanson stadiums, largely centered around replacing seats and concrete work.