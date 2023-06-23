Jeff Bailey appointed to be Rockford's 13th Ward Alderman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — City of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has announced Jeff Bailey as his appointment to serve as 13th Ward Alderman.
Rockford's 13th Ward was left vacant after the sudden passing of Alderwoman Linda McNeely in April.
Jeff Bailey is the co-founder of Energy For All, where he provides marketing and business development services for green solutions.
Bailey also serves as technical advisory consultant to 815 MAAG (Minority Academic Achievement Gap.)
Previously, Bailey worked for the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and as an entrepreneur for 15 years in Ohio.
The appointment will be considered at the next City Council meeting on Monday June 26th. Alderman now have 30 days to vote on the appointment.