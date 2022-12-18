'Jeep Freeze' parade raises money for local nonprofit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local group of Jeep drivers came together in their holiday gear to raise money for a good cause this weekend.
The Screw City Jeeps 815 held their 3rd annual Jeep Freeze parade on Saturday, raising money for GiGi's Playhouse.
GiGi's Playhouse is a nonprofit organization, with locations nationwide, including in the Stateline, that looks to raise awareness about Down syndrome and help those with Down syndrome continue their accomplishments in the community.
Karen Carlson, Executive Director of GiGi's Playhouse in Rockford, says the event brings so much joy in a unique way.
"They're people with big hearts coming together to do stuff like this, crazy stuff, like taking the doors off their Jeeps and driving around the city in the middle of December, just to support the Playhouse is absolutely amazing" Carlson says.
Despite the frigid conditions, members of Screw City Jeeps 815 came out in the hundreds to support GiGi's Playhouse. The sea of Jeeps were decorated in festive gear, along with many costumes to fit the occasion.
Reid Jutras, an organizer of Saturday's parade, says the event serves as a reminder of the generosity of the community during the holidays.
"We started this one a couple of years ago on a lark, thinking it would be fun to take a day and be stupid and take our doors and tops off and its steam rolled into this huge event with hundreds of people," Jutras says. "It makes me proud that people can come together to do something fun and raise money for a good cause."
This year's event raised over $2,500 for GiGi's Playhouse, with many local businesses also chipping in.
GiGi's Playhouse is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 8801 N. 2nd St. in Machesney Park.