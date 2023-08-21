 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Javius Catlin healthy entering final season with East

  • Updated
  • 0
Javius Catlin
Eric Graver

ROCKFORD (WREX) - East may have had a down season last year, but they're feeling confident heading into week 1 with a healthy Javius Catlin in the backfield. 

The dynamic running back hasn't entered a season feeling this good throughout his high school career.

"This is the first year he's really been healthy from the start," Head Coach Gary Griffin said. "As long as he stays healthy, he's going to have a special year." 

Catlin has a chance at breaking the all time NIC-10 rushing record with a strong senior season, the senior running back is itching to show the Stateline what he can do at full strength.

"Last year I wasn't able to play my first couple of games," Catlin said. "I'm just ready to come out and show them what I can do. I've been working all summer. This is my senior year, it's big."

East has always been a run heavy team under head coach Gary Griffin, the blockers out in front are ready to make some holes for their playmaker.

"He's (Catlin) like a D-I player," Senior fullback Lee Smith said. "I love blocking for him. I can't wait to see him score a touchdown, run behind him and celebrate." 

The E-Rabs will open up their season against the Boylan Titans. 

