Javius Catlin healthy entering final season with East

ROCKFORD (WREX) - East may have had a down season last year, but they're feeling confident heading into week 1 with a healthy Javius Catlin in the backfield.

The dynamic running back hasn't entered a season feeling this good throughout his high school career.

"This is the first year he's really been healthy from the start," Head Coach Gary Griffin said. "As long as he stays healthy, he's going to have a special year."

Catlin has a chance at breaking the all time NIC-10 rushing record with a strong senior season, the senior running back is itching to show the Stateline what he can do at full strength.

"Last year I wasn't able to play my first couple of games," Catlin said. "I'm just ready to come out and show them what I can do. I've been working all summer. This is my senior year, it's big."

East has always been a run heavy team under head coach Gary Griffin, the blockers out in front are ready to make some holes for their playmaker.

"He's (Catlin) like a D-I player," Senior fullback Lee Smith said. "I love blocking for him. I can't wait to see him score a touchdown, run behind him and celebrate."

The E-Rabs will open up their season against the Boylan Titans.