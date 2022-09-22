 Skip to main content
Jasper's adoption fee is cut in half in hopes the right family will take him home

  • Updated
Jasper

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week's Pet of the Week is Jasper. According to the Winnebago County Animal Services, he's really excited to meet you and hopes to get adopted soon.

Jasper can hardly keep his wiggles contained! He absolutely loves being around people and his favorite pace to be is right by your side.

This happy, go lucky boy would be more than thrilled to join you on your morning walks or runs, tackle new hiking trails with you, or toss the tennis ball around in the backyard.

Some dogs may be too small and some dogs may be too big, but at about 62 pounds, Jasper is just right.

The staff at the shelter say he is an intelligent boy and always willing to learn new things.
 
  • Jasper would be the perfect fit for an active home that will continue to help him learn and grow through positive reinforcement training.

Jasper is labeled as a Lonely Hearts Dog at the shelter because he unfortunately has been there for so long.
 
In hopes Jasper will get adopted, the WCAS Auxiliary has paid for half of his adoption fee. Now Jasper can be adopted for 75 dollars.

Interested in adopting? Click here to fill out an adoption questionnaire or learn more about adoption or fostering. 

Reporter

Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today. She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate. You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

