Jasper's adoption fee is cut in half in hopes the right family will take him home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week's Pet of the Week is Jasper. According to the Winnebago County Animal Services, he's really excited to meet you and hopes to get adopted soon.
Jasper can hardly keep his wiggles contained! He absolutely loves being around people and his favorite pace to be is right by your side.
This happy, go lucky boy would be more than thrilled to join you on your morning walks or runs, tackle new hiking trails with you, or toss the tennis ball around in the backyard.
Some dogs may be too small and some dogs may be too big, but at about 62 pounds, Jasper is just right.