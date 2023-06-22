Jason Buhl gearing up for Division One Baseball

WINNEBAGO (WREX) - Jason Buhl hasn't recorded a loss in a start since he left Winnebago. In his two years at Heartland Community College, he posted a record of 15-0.
"I think JUCO is the smart way to go," Buhl said. "You can play two years, get more development. Where as if I were to go to a four year right away, I may not have played my first two years."
A huge part of his development came with his off-speed pitches.
"These past two years, I've really tried focusing on my curveball," Buhl said. "It's nice to have another secondary pitch to keep batters guessing."
Now the 6'5 lefty is getting ready for his next chapter at Western Illinois. Where he plans to add some more velocity from the bump.
"I'm not a high velocity fastball guy," Buhl said. "They were telling me that one of their biggest things is developing fastballs."
Working on his pitches at a Division One school is something Buhl has dreamed about for a long time.
"It's a dream come true. Every kid dreams of playing Division One baseball. Now I can say I'm going to play Division One baseball."