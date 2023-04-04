Janesville's KANDU Industries unveils new SSM Health Sensory Room

JANESVILLE, Wis. — KANDU Industries, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Janesville, Wisconsin, has announced the opening of its new therapeutic sensory room.
KANDU Industries Inc. provides programs and services to people with disabilities and disadvantages in Rock County, Wisconsin.
The sensory room was funded through a donation from SSM Health and is located at KANDU's corporate office building on 1741 Adel Street.
The room is designed to create a sense of calm and promote exploration, learning, and development for people with sensory processing disorders or cognitive and learning disabilities, like autism or dementia.
Inside the sensory room are features like a tactile stimulation board, adult-sized bean bag chairs, colorful bubble lamps, and a solar projector that shines a constellation effect on the walls and ceiling.
“We have already had several clients independently choose to use the space
during breaks and lunches,” said KANDU Client Services Director Julie Smith.
“It is an inviting place where people feel comfortable.”
KANDU is now able to identify clients who may benefit from regularly using a sensory-regulated dedicated space.
“This is important for the wellbeing of individuals who suffer from
overstimulation and have difficulties regulating their responses to external and internal stimulation,” Smith said.
Funding the new sensory room is just one of the many ways that SSM Health has given support to KANDU over the years.
Recently, the SSM Health system assisted KANDU in buying a bus, which improves the ease and availability for client transportation.
“The bus helped to create new opportunities for field trips and vital life skills
experiences,” said KANDU Executive Director Kathy Hansen.
SSM Health Director of Community Health Megan Timm has also offered clients education and hands-on activities surrounding nutrition, healthy living, cooking, and gardening.
“One of my favorite days was when the KANDU clients came to visit my home
farmstead,” Timm said. “SSM Health and KANDU both strive to serve
underrepresented populations and promote optimal health in the community –
this is truly a wonderful partnership to have.”
Late last year, the Leadership Development Academy of Rock County helped to paint a soft neutral color on the walls of the sensory room.
Numerous KANDU staff donated their time to set up the room's final touches.
"The coming together of various organizations and individuals, driven by SSM Health's generous donation to bring this vision to fruition, was truly heartening,” Hansen said.
“It shows that together we have the power to create meaningful change and positively impact the lives of adults with disabilities in our community.”