Janesville Police looking for public's assistance in identifying two suspects for dognapping

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department is looking for the public's assistance to identify two suspects involved in a dognapping incident from Petland, a pet retail store.
The suspects came into the Petland location at 2021 Humes Road around 3:30 p.m. on December 12 and selected a brown Dachshund puppy.
The female suspect hid the puppy under her coat and left the store.
If anyone has information regarding this investigation please contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.