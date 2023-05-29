Janesville Police find missing teenage girl

JANESVILLE, Wis. — At 1:39 p.m. on May 29, the Janesville Police Department requested public assistance in finding 16-year-old Makaila Mcgrade.
As of 2:09 p.m., Mikaila was safely located by Officer Naber and returned to her family.
The original story is below:
Makaila is 5'8" and weighs 140 pounds. She has short green hair and is wearing a black baseball hat with a green emblem on it.
She was wearing a gray marble sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Makaila was last seen walking eastbound on Highland Avenue towards MercyHospital.
Makaila's parents informed authorities that she is affected by autism. She takes medication regularly.
She is expected to take it at 2:00 p.m. on May 29, but the medication is at home.
Makaila has an aunt in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, that she gets along with and it may be possible that she is trying to get there.
If you have any information on Makaila's whereabouts, please notify the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.