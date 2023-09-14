Janesville nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with patients' medication

MADISON, Wis. — Dawn Drum, 54, of Janesville, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 15 months in prison.

On May 8, 2023, Drum pleaded guilty to one count of product tampering while working as a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville in Nov. 2021.

In addition to 15 months in prison, Drum faces 1 year of supervised release and a fine of $30,000 to be immediately paid.

As a nurse, Drum tampered with vials of fentanyl by withdrawing the drug from the vials and replacing it with saline. Following this replacement, Drum resealed the vials with superglue and returned them to a Pyxis machine – a machine that automatically dispensed medication to patients.

Amidst an investigation into Drum's actions, an audit of the Pyxis machine found Drum had an excessive pattern of fentanyl overrides and wastes.

“Health care professionals who tamper with medications from patients not only harm patients but also put at risk the trust that U.S. consumers have in those who provide their medical care," states FDA Office of Criminal Investigations agent Ronne G. Malham.

At her sentencing hearing, Drum expressed guilt over her actions. Citing her addiction to opioids, Drum admitted the harm she caused to her patients will haunt her for the rest of her life.

While Judge Conley understood Drum's addiction played its part, he cited that her decision to tamper with the vials and return them to patients was the reason for her sentencing.

The judge explained to Drum her actions harmed others and she needed to face the consequences for those actions.