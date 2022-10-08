 Skip to main content
Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash Friday

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — A Janesville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a semi-trailer Friday evening.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the 12700 block of E. US Highway 59 in Lima Township for a crash just after 6 p.m. Friday.

As authorities conducted their investigation, they learned that a motorcycle, driven by a 30-year-old Janesville man, was trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-trailer going west.

While trying to avoid an oncoming car, the motorcycle swerved back into the westbound lane, hitting the back of the semi-trailer.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office may release new information, including the identity of the victim, at a later time.

