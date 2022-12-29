 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Janesville man arrested for 5th OWI offense

  • Updated
  • 0
Handcuffs Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man has been arrested on his 5th OWI offense while parked next to a gas pump.

On December 29 at 11:08 a.m., Janesville Police Department officers received information regarding a possible intoxicated driver in the parking lot of a gas station in the 100 block of Center Avenue in Janesville.

The first officer who arrived on scene found the car at the gas pumps.

The driver had briefly passed out, behind the wheel, while pumping gas and had briefly passed out behind the wheel.

The driver was also pumping gas simultaneously and had open intoxicants in the car.

Demone Shaw was identified as the driver.

Shaw smelled of the odor of intoxicants and admitted to drinking.

A field sobriety test was started but Shaw wasn't able to complete the test.

Shaw was arrested for OWI.

He had four prior OWI convictions and was currently on parole for his latest OWI arrest and conviction. 

Shaw submitted to a chemical test of his blood and the results are pending.

Demone W. Shaw, 44, Janesville

OWI - 5th Offense

Parole Violation

Operating After Revocation

Possession of Marijuana

