Janesville man arrested for 5th OWI offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man has been arrested on his 5th OWI offense while parked next to a gas pump.
On December 29 at 11:08 a.m., Janesville Police Department officers received information regarding a possible intoxicated driver in the parking lot of a gas station in the 100 block of Center Avenue in Janesville.
The first officer who arrived on scene found the car at the gas pumps.
The driver had briefly passed out, behind the wheel, while pumping gas and had briefly passed out behind the wheel.
The driver was also pumping gas simultaneously and had open intoxicants in the car.
Demone Shaw was identified as the driver.
Shaw smelled of the odor of intoxicants and admitted to drinking.
A field sobriety test was started but Shaw wasn't able to complete the test.
Shaw was arrested for OWI.
He had four prior OWI convictions and was currently on parole for his latest OWI arrest and conviction.
Shaw submitted to a chemical test of his blood and the results are pending.
Demone W. Shaw, 44, Janesville
OWI - 5th Offense
Parole Violation
Operating After Revocation
Possession of Marijuana