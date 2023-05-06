Janesville High School Coach arrested after being accused of recording a girls' locker room

JANESVILLE, Wis. — On May 5, 2023 during regular school hours, the Janesville Craig High School Resource Officer was notified of a personal recording device located in one of the girl’s locker rooms.
The School Resource Officer and Janesville Police Department Detectives worked cooperatively with the Janesville School District to investigate this finding.
The suspect was identified as Brian Kitzman, who is a coach for various sports in the Janesville Craig High School athletic programs.
Kitzman was contacted and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, Violation of Privacy and Representations Depicting Nudity. Kitzman was held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.
This incident is still under investigation.
To provide further details and give an update to this investigation, Chief David Moore and Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman will hold a press conference on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
The press conference will be held in the Chief’s conference room, which is located off the main lobby of the Janesville Police Department.