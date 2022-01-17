'It's time to take more steps to secure our buildings;' Jewish and Muslim communities fear to practice their right after the hostage situation in Texas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was a terrifying day for four people in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday. While worshiping peacefully, they were taken hostage. Even though no victims were hurt, local faith leaders in Rockford say violence can happen anywhere.
Temples, synagogues and mosques are considered homes to those who practice Islam or Judaism. Many inside these places of worship say they feel fearful to practice their right especially after the Texas hostage situation.
"I think it's time to take more steps to secure our buildings," said Muslim Association of Greater Rockford (MAGR) Imam Mohammed Elghobashy.
The MAGR and Temple Beth-El are taking a second look at security.
"In our mosque now, it's locked all the time now and all members have their own keys to enter the building," said Imam Elghobashy.
"I was afraid. I was afraid when I drove up, when I walked into the building. I put a sign on the door saying don't ring the doorbell because it's not going to be answered," explained Rabbi Binah Wing when at Temple Beth-El on Saturday and Sunday.
Rabbi Wing says her fear and her precautions are sad realities. She's worked for years to build connections and relationships with interfaith communities to instill trust within the Jewish community. She says it's the same thing the Rabbi in Colleyville Texas did.
"It didn't matter. It didn't matter and so that's what's so jarring is that we see what happened and it can happen here," said Rabbi Wing.
She says Temple Beth-El was awarded a federal grant last year to upgrade its security equipment. It's a step closer to feeling safe and Rabbi Wing says everyone can do their part.
"Realize that there's people that think and practice differently than they do and that doesn't necessarily make them bad in anyway. It just makes them different. I think that sometimes we tend to fear what we don't know," said Rabbi Wing. "Learn what you can about faiths that you are not as familiar with so it doesn't seem like they are so different or so other."
"When people go to a house of worship to worship God or to pray, they have the right to be safe. So they have to be away completely from any political agenda," said Imam Elghobashy. "The life of human beings is sacred."
Both the Muslim and Jewish communities say educating the public and providing training courses inside their places of worship can help everyone celebrate their faith safely.
Rabbi Wing says during the hostage situation on Saturday, the Rockford Police Department and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reached out to check in on her and her congregation's safety as well as provide patrol for the area.