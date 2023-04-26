'It's not right,' Durbin calls out lack of ethics code for Supreme Court Justices

WASHINGTON D.C. — Less than a week before the Senate Judiciary Committee has its hearing on Supreme Court ethics reform, chair of the committee and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin sat down with WREX-TV to talk about why he continues to push hard for change.
Durbin says he doesn't understand how every government body abides by a code of ethics, but doesn't feel the Supreme Court is held to the same standard.
"It's hard to explain to the average person how every agency of the federal government can be bound be a code of ethics except for nine people on the supreme court," Durbin said. "They've decided they're going to be treated differently or treat themselves different. It's just wrong."
The pressure mounted even more after a report that Justice Clarence Thomas took a trip paid for by a billionaire, but didn't report it.
Ahead of the hearing, Chief Justice John Roberts says he will not be testify. Durbin says the hearings will go on regardless and believes this only heightens the need for action.
“I am surprised that the Chief Justice’s recounting of existing legal standards of ethics suggests current law is adequate and ignores the obvious," Durbin said. "The actions of one Justice, including trips on yachts and private jets, were not reported to the public. That same Justice failed to disclose the sale of properties he partly owned to a party with interests before the Supreme Court."
Durbin wouldn't comment on the likelihood of charges stemming from the hearings, saying it's too early and that he wants to focus on the hearings giving a clear picture of the current lack of ethics for the Supreme Court.