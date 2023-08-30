"It's Not A Game" campaign reminds drivers of safe vehicle practices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation is campaigning, reminding drivers to drive sober in light of the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Patrols across the state are increasing for "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Labor Day.

The IDOT Director of Highways Project Implementation, Steve Travia says, "Driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or other impairing substances is a serious crime, because it creates an extremely dangerous situation for the driver and everyone on our roads. It also comes with severe consequences for the offender.”

Some tips offered by the department are as follows:

Give your keys to someone sober if you plan do be drinking or using drugs to ensure you get home safely or call a taxi or rideshare service.

Call law enforcement if you see an impaired driver on the road.

If a friend is impaired, take away their keys, and help them get home safe. Don't let your friends get in vehicles with impaired drivers. Saving someone's life is more important than offending others.

ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Margaret McGreal, "With Labor Day being the unofficial end of summer, there’s the temptation to celebrate and then get behind the wheel. Troopers will be strictly enforcing the Fatal Four violations – DUI, speeding, distracted driving and occupant restraint laws – in an attempt to keep our roadways safe for all motorists.”

"It's Not a Game" is a website from IDOT to promote education on transportation safety, as "Roadway safety is not a game."

The "Click it or Ticket" campaign is also running during the Labor Day weekend, as a reminder to have all vehicle passengers and drivers wear seat belts.