'It's a total loss;' Overnight fire destroys Loves Park business CD Source

LOVES PARK (WREX) - A long-time business in Loves Park, CD Source, is severely damaged in an overnight fire.
According to Loves Park Fire Chief Jerry Wiltfang, the fire started just after 12:00 a.m. and quickly spread through out the building.
"It's a total loss," says Wiltfang. "Right now our crews are working to secure the scene and get everything under control."
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Part of North Second Street is blocked off in both directions as fire crews are working to put out the fire. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Rockton Fire, Cherry Valley Fire, North Park Fire and Beloit Fire were all at the scene since this morning.
Right now, no damage estimate has been done and the cause is still under investigation.
