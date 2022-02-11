'It's a chance to explore food;' Truk't finds success with unique offerings and flavors

BELOIT (WREX) — Right over the Stateline in the heart of downtown Beloit, Truk't has been serving up gourmet tacos and tequila since 2018.
"It's a chance to explore food and to do some cool new things for people," says executive chef Bryan Evers.
He says he prides himself on making unusual pairings that customers end up loving.
"Take something that you know that's already established, and put your own spin on it, sometimes they like it better and that's exciting," says Evers.
Coming from a background of fine dining, he's taking his years of culinary knowledge and fusing it with tradition Mexican recipes.
"Mexican food is such a deep food culture, we haven't even cracked the crust here," he says.
"There's so many different cool things that can be done, it's exciting."
If you're a fan of margaritas, tequila or whiskey, Truk't is the place for you. There are over 100 different spirits you can sample ranging from international imports to local distilleries.
"You're not expected to be dressed up or anything like that, there's a great drink menu, all the staff are friendly and knowledgeable," says Evers.
The atmosphere is welcoming and entertaining, making it a great spot for drinks with friends or a dinner out with the family.
Truk't is best know for their tacos and they continue to be a crowd favorite.
"The chicken tinga taco is a classic for us, and it is one of my favorites," says Evers, "but it is hard for me to choose which one is my absolute favorite."
Truk't is now open from lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. then from 3 p.m. To 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Its located at 443 East Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit.