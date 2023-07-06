'It just has to happen,' faith leaders make final push for Barber Colman project

ROCKFORD — With just four days until one of the most important votes in Rockford's history, faith leaders make one last vocal plea to city leaders.

Providence Baptist Church Lead Pastor William Martin lead the charge, saying the blighted property has stood out every day of the four and a half years he's called the Forest City home and says something has to change now.

"I've been here for about four and a half years and coming down on South Main, this blighted building has been here," Martin said. "It's been an eyesore for the city, and working with Alderwoman (Gabrielle) Torina, this has to happen, it just has to happen."

Martin was joined by other faith leaders across several denominations, community members and city leaders like Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

At stake is a $420 million dollar project to completely reimagine the Barber Colman campus. It would build nearly 1,000 apartments, bring in several businesses and could even add major destinations like a wedding venue or brewery.

However, aldermen have raised concerns about how much the city is at risk in financing the deal, as well as who the general contractor would be in the main construction.

Barber Colman deal closer than it has ever been, but some aldermen still have questions ROCKFORD — Nearly anyone you ask in Rockford's fifth ward will tell you Barber Colman stands as a negative symbol.

The city has held strongly that the deal is a home run, guaranteeing a redevelopment of the blighted buildings in exchange for a $6.5 million from Rockford. Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni told WREX last month it would cost nearly triple that figure to outright demolish the site.

The pivotal vote is on the city's agenda for Monday, July 10.