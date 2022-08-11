It didn't take long for Meta's new chatbot to say something offensive

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge Campground are inundated east of Shirland. At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&