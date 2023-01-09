ISP will automatically renew FOID cards with fingerprints on file

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- As of January 1, 2023, Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) as long as you have your fingerprints on file.
This is specifically for FOID card or Concealed Carry Licenses.
The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period of 10 years from the date of approval so long as the card holder is not subject to revocation or suspension under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.
As FOID cards are replaced, new cards will not include the issuance or expiration dates pursuant to FOID Act updates that took effect January 1, 2022.
ISP will check the fingerprints against all available State and local criminal history record information files.