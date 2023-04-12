ISP reports local law enforcement in 19 Illinois counties responded to fake threats at schools

ROCKFORD -- Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting local law enforcement in 19 counties, totaling 21 calls, received threats directed towards schools on Wednesday.
Responders have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls.
The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety.
Law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.
Counties in Illinois that have reported calls today include:
City
County
City
County
Champaign
Champaign County
Springfield
Sangamon County
Chicago
Cook County
Freeport
Stephenson County
Aurora
DuPage County
Marion
Williamson County
Carbondale
Jackson County
Rockford
Winnebago County
Murphysboro
Jackson County
Mount Vernon
Jefferson County
Vienna
Johnson County
Dixon
Lee County
Decatur
Macon County
Granite City
Madison County
Collinsville
Madison County
Centralia
Marion County
Bloomington
McLean County
Jacksonville
Morgan County
Peoria
Peoria County
Pittsfield
Pike County
Eldorado
Saline County