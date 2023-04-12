 Skip to main content
ISP reports local law enforcement in 19 Illinois counties responded to fake threats at schools

ROCKFORD -- Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting local law enforcement in 19 counties, totaling 21 calls, received threats directed towards schools on Wednesday.

Responders have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls.

The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety.

Law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.

Counties in Illinois that have reported calls today include:

 

City

 

County

 

City

 

County

 

Champaign

 

Champaign County

 

Springfield

 

Sangamon County

 

Chicago

 

Cook County

 

Freeport

 

Stephenson County

 

Aurora

 

DuPage County

 

Marion

 

Williamson County

 

Carbondale

 

Jackson County

 

Rockford

 

Winnebago County

 

Murphysboro

 

Jackson County

   

Mount Vernon

 

Jefferson County

   

Vienna

 

Johnson County

   

Dixon

 

Lee County

   

Decatur

 

Macon County

   

Granite City

 

Madison County

   

Collinsville

 

Madison County

   

Centralia

 

Marion County

   

Bloomington

 

McLean County

   

Jacksonville

 

Morgan County

   

Peoria

 

Peoria County

   

Pittsfield

 

Pike County

   

Eldorado

 

Saline County

