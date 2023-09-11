 Skip to main content
ISP Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Its Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center

  • Updated
ISP

ILLINOIS-- Illinois State Police celebrated its 20th anniversary for its statewide terrorism and intelligence center, also known as STIC. The center was created in 2003, two years after 9/11attacks in New York and Washington D.C.

The center was formed to improve information sharing and intelligence services for the state.

Since then it has been named the 2021-22 national fusion center of the year for its ability to warn people of potential threats.

Governor Pritzker released a statement praising the center's ability to serve Illinois residents.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Illinois Statewide Intelligence Center, I commend ISP on their hard work to serve Illinoisans. With the STIC’s advanced technology and intelligence service capabilities, we are prepared to confidently face any potential public safety threat.”

