Isidro Barrios voted in represent Rockford's 11th Ward in place of the late Tuffy Quinonez

ROCKFORD — Rockford's 11th Ward has a new man representing it.
Isidro Barrios was voted in by all ten present city council members on Monday night.
Barrios takes over for his long-time friend, Tuffy Quinonez, who was in the middle of his second term as 11th Ward Alderman.
Barrios will serve the rest of Quinonez's elected term.
In talking to 13 WREX, Barrios says he plans to learn what he can and can't do as an alderman before taking many actions in his new position. After Barrios learns the ropes, he wants to finish the projects Quinonez started before he passed away.
When it comes to a specific push, Barrios says he wants to support businesses and job growth.
"One of the first things we're going to continue is helping small businesses, bring more businesses, and help our children to find their right career for the future and serve the citizens of Rockford," Barrios said.
Barrios will officially be sworn in at the next full Rockford City Council meeting.