IRS provides digital tools to access tax refund status

To check the status of 2022, 2021, and 2020 tax refunds, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that there are tools available.
To use the "Where's My Refund?" online tool, taxpayers must enter their Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification number, filing status, and the exact whole dollar amount of their expected refund from the original tax return for the year they're checking.
"Where's My Refund?" shows progress in three phases: Return Received, Refund Approved, Refund Sent.
IRS2Go, the mobile app, offers another way for users to check their refund status.
Information for the most current tax year filed is generally available within 24 hours after the IRS acknowledges receipt of a taxpayer's e-filed return.
If they filed a paper return, taxpayers should allow four weeks before checking the status.
The IRS updates the tool once a day, usually overnight, so there's no need to check more often.
Taxpayers will get personalized refund information based on the status of their tax return and the tool will provide an actual refund date.
The fastest way to get the refund is by filing electronically and using direct deposit.
Many different factors can affect the timing or delay of a refund:
- May require additional review
- Is incomplete
- Affected by identity theft or fraud
- The return needs a correction to the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit
- The time between the IRS issuing the refund and the bank posting it to an account may vary since many banks do not process payments on weekends or holidays
The IRS will contact taxpayers by mail if more information is needed to process a return.
The deadline for most taxpayers to file a tax return, pay any tax due, or request an extension is Tuesday, April 18.