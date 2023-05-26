Iowa man arrested for narcotics, warrant out of Winnebago County

LEE COUNTY, Ill. — An Iowa man has been arrested for narcotics and an outstanding warrant.
During the early evening hours of Thursday, May 25, a Deputy from the Lee County Sheriff's Department was patrolling Interstate 88 when he saw a black Cadillac traveling westbound with an equipment violation.
The car stopped near mile marker 53, west of Dixon, and narcotics were found during a probable cause search.
The deputy seized just over four ounces of a substance that tested positive of cocaine.
The passenger of the car was identified as 50-year-old Davenport, Iowa resident Cirecco Romaine Flint.
Flint was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Winnebago County for Failure to Appear — Driving While Driver's License is Revoked.
Flint was additionally charged with:
Unlawful Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle (a Class C Misdemeanor)
Possession of a Controlled Substance (a Class X Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a Class X Felony)