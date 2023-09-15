Investigators identify suspicious car after being seen outside multiple Ogle County schools

KINGS, Ill. — On September 14, multiple school districts reported to the Ogle County Sheriff sightings of a suspicious person taking pictures from the roads in front of school buildings.

As of 5:18 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle reports that investigators have identified the vehicle to have Indiana registration.

The registration information was acquired and investigators are actively trying to speak with the driver.

Kings School District #144 Superintendent Matthew Lamb sent a note to parents alerting them to the incident.

Kings is about 8 miles northwest of Rochelle.

As the letter describes, a black 4-door Audi sedan was seen taking pictures of Kings School surroundings and the front of the building.

When Lamb approached the car to ask the individual what he was doing, the sedan drove away.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department was notified of the situation and opened an investigation.

Authorities informed Kings School District #144 personnel that the same car was seen at other area schools that morning.

As a precautionary measure, the Sheriff's Department will be increasing their presence in the area.

In addition, the school will increase supervision to ensure student safety.

Kings School District #144 shares the following safety tips for students:

Walk in groups, not alone

Avoid distractions, such as cell phones, and pay attention to their surroundings

If a student is approached by a stranger, they should run away and seek help from others

Students should immediately report any incident that makes them uncomfortable

Polo Community School District Superintendent Dr. Kelly Mandrell also sent out a letter to parents and guardians of students regarding sightings of the same vehicle.

The letter added additional details that the sedan had silver wheels and a partial license plate of FLB.

In addition, Dr. Mandrell wrote that the person in the car was allegedly taking pictures with a telescopic lens.

If parents or students see any suspicious activity or have any information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Ogle County Sheriff's Department immediately.